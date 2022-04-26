Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is highest-grossing game-based movie ever

The most-watched movies on Netflix include White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Cleaner, and How It Ends. It's Friday, April 22. Friday is prime "watch a movie on Netflix" time, but what's worthing watching? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list can help you answer that question. Today's No. 1 is White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a documentary about the controversial clothing brand. No. 2 is the Samuel L. Jackson-led noir thriller Cleaner, which has hanging out near the top of the list for almost two weeks now. No. 3 is How It Ends, a dystopian thriller starring Forest Whitaker that has cracked the Top 10 for unknown reasons, since it isn't new to Netflix or even any good. No. 4 and No. 5 are Shrek movies.

