Video Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is highest-grossing game-based movie ever

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount is having a Sonic boom in movie theaters. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has become the highest-grossing video game-based film of all time, breaking the previous record held by the first Sonic movie in 2020. As reported by Deadline (and spotted by Tails’ Channel), Sonic 2 has sped close...

www.digitaltrends.com

ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

The Barbie movie looks perfectly pink in first photo

Warner Bros. announced this week at CinemaCon that Barbie, the forthcoming live-action romcom based on the Mattel fashion doll series, will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Tied to the announcement, the company also unveiled a first-look photo of Margot Robbie as the multi-hyphenate fashionista smiling behind the wheel of her hot pink convertible.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 22

The most-watched movies on Netflix include White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Cleaner, and How It Ends. It's Friday, April 22. Friday is prime "watch a movie on Netflix" time, but what's worthing watching? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list can help you answer that question. Today's No. 1 is White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, a documentary about the controversial clothing brand. No. 2 is the Samuel L. Jackson-led noir thriller Cleaner, which has hanging out near the top of the list for almost two weeks now. No. 3 is How It Ends, a dystopian thriller starring Forest Whitaker that has cracked the Top 10 for unknown reasons, since it isn't new to Netflix or even any good. No. 4 and No. 5 are Shrek movies.
NFL
The Independent

Moon Knight episode five pays tribute to forgotten Marvel legend

Moon Knight episode five has subtly paid tribute to a forgotten Marvel legend.The show follows the story of Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.In one scene, a movie poster mentions the name Doug Perlin, which is a nod to Doug Moench and Don Perlin, who created Moon Knight for Marvel in the ‘70s.The tribute occurs in episode five of the Disney Plus series which stars Oscar Isaac playing a man forced to confront his...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES
AFP

Disney unveils first 'Avatar' sequel footage

Disney on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer from "Avatar: The Way of Water," a long-delayed sequel to the highest-earning movie of all time, which director James Cameron said aims to "push the limits of what cinema can do." "We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do," said Cameron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Deep Cut Movie Added to Netflix

One of Keanu Reeves' more obscure movies just joined the Netflix catalog. The 2018 thriller Siberia wasn't Reeves' best-reviewed work, but for completionists it is a good time to check it off the list. Who knows — maybe in the ongoing "Keanaissance," this movie will be redeemed by die-hard fans.
MOVIES
EW.com

Animated animal outlaws best viking prince Alexander Skarsgård and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office

Animated animal outlaws pulled off the ultimate movie heist this week, besting a Viking prince and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office. Universal Pictures' animated family adventure comedy The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office this week, earning $24 million in North America, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to film, which follows a notorious group of critter criminals who must pull off their most challenging con yet after they're finally caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Digital Date Reportedly Revealed

Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, News, and Everything You Need to Know

Swing into the multiverse with Miles and Gwen as we gear up for two new movies joining the Spider-Verse franchise. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was an animated film produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment and released on December 14, 2018. This Spider-Man tells the story of Miles Morales, a teenage New Yorker who got bitten by a radioactive spider while out tagging a hidden subway system with his uncle. Soon, Miles finds himself developing powers similar to that of Spider-Man.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Marvel Has a Third Act Problem

After a couple dozen movies, Marvel’s movies tend to have a set story formula: In the end, the major conflicts are resolved in an enormous battle scene with the fate of the entire world (or at least a large portion of it) hanging in the balance. But here’s the thing: Not every superhero movie needs an ending that big. Sometimes, a smaller and more personal story calls for a smaller and more personal ending. But lately, Marvel doesn’t seem to want to make those kinds of endings. And it’s starting to affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Bad Bunny Is Officially Joining the Marvel Superhero Universe

Bad Bunny is reentering the ring—but this time, for the big screen. According to Deadline, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star will lead Sony's upcoming Marvel film El Muerto, portraying the title character, a known villain within the Spider-Man universe. The news was announced at CinemaCon yesterday, with the superstar making a surprise appearance to confirm the news.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shazam 2 CinemaCon Footage Reveals Wonder Woman's Appearance

We can safely say at this point that there is a lot of anticipation for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, especially after the success of the first film back in 2019. The excitement even grew further when it was announced that the release date is moving forward to December this year instead of summer 2023 which means that we don't need to wait much longer for the sequel.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Is Selling An Actual 'Brick' Designed By Kanye West As Part Of 'It's Almost Dry' Merch

Pusha T has always embraced being deemed a “coke rapper,” but for the rollout of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, the G.O.O.D. music president has gone full force in embracing his persona. On Monday (April 25), King Push took to Instagram to unveil a limited-edition deluxe box set of merch designed by Kanye West himself, but the merch is packaged to look like an actual brick of cocaine.
CELEBRITIES
Herald-Tribune

Summer movie guide: 15 biggest films to watch in theaters during May, June and July

Summer is just around the corner, which, among other things, means a new slate of blockbuster movies soon hitting the big screen. The summer movie season kicks off next week with the latest Marvel film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Fellow Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is also set for release later this summer, along with new “Jurassic Park” and “Top Gun” sequels and a few original properties such as Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope.” And unlike the last two...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

