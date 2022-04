This week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced steps to limit lead in juice to further reduce exposure to toxic elements in foods. The draft action issued levels for lead in single-strength (ready to drink) apple juice and other single-strength juices and juice blends. The draft guidance outlines action levels, which are recommended limits of lead in juice that can be achieved by industry and progressively lowered as appropriate.

HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO