Environment

Weather with Sven: Soggy days ahead, significant warm signal

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
 3 days ago

Brighter today but it won’t last. Showers Thursday and a more significant (potential) soaking this weekend, especially west. We may squeeze out 60 before then but a better trend for warming (hopefully?) next week.

Not quite record lows Tuesday morning but still cold (yellow shaded are the individual record lows):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wVEk_0fKrKqzX00

Where’s this latest batch of nasty cold coming from? Hudson Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhxfD_0fKrKqzX00

Potential for heavy rainfall over the Red River basin this weekend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKdGg_0fKrKqzX00

Warming trend toward *next* weekend…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khktQ_0fKrKqzX00

