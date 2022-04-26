Weather with Sven: Soggy days ahead, significant warm signal
Brighter today but it won’t last. Showers Thursday and a more significant (potential) soaking this weekend, especially west. We may squeeze out 60 before then but a better trend for warming (hopefully?) next week.
Not quite record lows Tuesday morning but still cold (yellow shaded are the individual record lows):
Where’s this latest batch of nasty cold coming from? Hudson Bay:
Potential for heavy rainfall over the Red River basin this weekend:
Warming trend toward *next* weekend…
