ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland students asked to stay home Friday due to teacher strike

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gn0P_0fKrJYGM00
Left to right: Haley Hester, Felisha West, 25 year OUSD teacher Corrin Haskell, and Oakland District 7 Councilmember Treva Reid stand togother against OUSD school closures at the Oakland School Solidarity Rally and 4Peace Community Walk, on Feb. 5, 2022. (Kevin Kelleher/Special to SFGATE)

Oakland school officials said Tuesday that families should keep their children home on Friday due to a one-day teacher strike over the district's plan to reduce spending by closing and merging several schools .

"While school buildings will be open on Friday and all employees are still required to come to work, we do not believe that we’ll be able to cover the high number of expected staff absences with substitutes or reassigned central office staff," the district said on Twitter.

The Oakland Education Association announced Sunday that teachers will picket outside schools starting 6:30 a.m. Friday.

For months, teachers have protested the district's plan to close six schools for months that would disproportionately impact Black students in low-income neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Keith Brown, the association's president, said the decision is racist and illegal. "Oakland educators are defending our schools and our right to defend our labor agreement,” Brown said in a statement posted on Twitter .

The school district called the strike illegal. "OEA is claiming that it can strike on the basis of the unfair labor charge it brought against OUSD regarding school consolidations," the district said. "There has not been a final ruling on the unfair labor charge - the asserted basis for the strike."

The district said it's "pursuing all legal means" to keep teachers and students in school. "We are hoping that OEA will change course, but we are also putting plans in place in case the strike occurs," the district said in a statement .

Under the district's plan, Brookfield Elementary, Carl B. Munck Elementary, Grass Valley Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary and Korematsu Discovery Academy will close entirely in the 2022-2023 school year, Hillcrest K-8 will no longer have middle school grades. Rise Community Elementary and New Highland Academy are set to merge this year into one school.

The school board voted in favor of the closures in February due to increasing pressure from the state and from Alameda County Office of Education, "which has threatened to withhold funds and even seize control of the budget if Oakland fails to reduce annual school spending by $50 million," SFGATE reported previously.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

The Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy Made a Crucial Error in Messing With Oakland

Everything seemed to be going just peachy for the anti-vaccine trucker convoy’s triumphant return to California—until they went to Oakland. The convoy participants made a crucial error when they decided to protest a local politician (who proposed an abortion bill they oppose) and rolled into the quiet Oakland neighborhood of Rockridge last Friday. As chronicled in a YouTube video by Rise Images, the truckers were flipped off, sworn at, impeded by a man standing in the road, and pelted with eggs.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
CBS San Francisco

Stanford Nurses Strike Has Nursing Students Concerned For Their Future Careers

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — Nursing students across the Bay Area are closely watching recent strikes at local medical centers. Monday morning, 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford went on strike, walking picket lines outside both hospitals. Nursing students say they’re worried about the current state of the healthcare industry and what that could mean for their careers. “As a future nurse, I am very sympathetic towards the nurses that are striking since they have been working tirelessly in the last two years in the pandemic and they deserve proper compensation,” said Maria Angelica...
STANFORD, CA
psychologytoday.com

How to Cut Disparities in School Suspension Rates

A 40-minute online empathy exercise with teachers has shown to reduce the risk their students are suspended over the school year. This empathy exercise is most effective for racially stigmatized students in school, cutting the racial gap in suspensions by up to 45%. The benefits of this empathy exercise appear...
EDUCATION
KRON4 News

Oakland juice bar broken into for third time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland business owners are pleading for help from the community after their shop was vandalized three separate times. The break-ins led to costly repair bills and concern for their employees. It happened at “Got Juice,” a local hangout opened by Brendon McCoy and his highschool friend.  “We are Oakland natives,” McCoy […]
OAKLAND, CA
Black Enterprise

Parents Debate Over San Francisco Teacher Using A Cotton Plant to Teach About Slavery

A social studies teacher in San Francisco has raised debate among parents after using a cotton plant to teach students about the history of slavery in America. The unnamed teacher at San Francisco’s Creative Arts Charter School took a five-week leave after bringing in cotton plants, or bolls, to class on March 3 for a lesson on the cotton gin and its impact on slavery and the Industrial Revolution, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Mann
Daily Montanan

Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools. To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into […] The post Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
Mission Local

Everett staff defend school, acknowledge widespread problems — allegations of violence against two teachers unrefuted

Escuche este artículo en español, o léalo al hacer clic aquí. Following allegations in Mission Local that troubled students had beaten two Everett Middle School teachers, and parent complaints about the safety and education of their children, 10 current educators and staff came forward to defend the school and its principal — but acknowledged difficulties particular to Everett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

UC Berkeley student charged with criminal threats for alleged emails to staff

BERKELEY, Calif. - A University of Berkeley student was charged this week by Alameda County's district attorney with making threats to staff through emails. Those threats led to a campus-wide shelter-in-place last Thursday. According to court documents, the defendant, Lamar Bursey, 39, of Hayward, threatened to shoot at least two...
BERKELEY, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Averill Park school district says sick calls cancelled school, but bus driver blames low wages, resignations

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (News10)- The Averill Park Central School District says they had to close their schools on Friday after staff within their transportation department called out sick. But a bus driver with the district says low wages have left them short staffed and unable to handle a few people are feeling under the weather. […]
AVERILL PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horace Mann School#Brookfield#Ousd#Oea
Essence

California May Gain Its First HBCU

There are just under 50 colleges in the Oakland area, but this one could make history. Earlier this month, The Dallas Morning News reported Dallas’ Paul Quinn College is exploring the idea of expanding to California. If the selected committee decides to move forward, this will make the school the first undergraduate HBCU in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy