West Virginia court news: Attorney for shooter of City Councilman Malfregeot seeks sentencing continuance

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The attorney for a Delaware man who admitted shooting Clarksburg City Councilman James Malfregeot and kidnapping Malfregeot’s wife and his mother-in-law has requested a continuance for the defendant’s sentencing hearing. Antonio Dejesus, 35, of Wilmington, Delaware, pleaded guilty in March, just...

Related
WVNews

Fed jury convicts Las Vegas woman accused of scamming elderly Harrison County, West Virginia woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 66-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of defrauding an elderly Harrison County woman out of nearly $25,000 has been convicted on all 11 counts. U.S. District Judge Thomas H. Kleeh will sentence Shelly Anne Leipham at a later date. Assistant U.S. attorneys Sarah Wagner and Andrew Cogar, and Federal Defender Brian Kornbrath, will argue sentencing.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Former maintenance director sues Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission for alleged violations of whistleblower law

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A former Harrison County employee is suing the county commission, alleging violations of the state whistleblower law. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Harrison Circuit Court, former County Maintenance Director Richard “Gregg” Dale seeks injunctive relief, damages for emotional distress and lost wages and benefits, payment of court costs and attorney’s fees, and any other relief deemed appropriate.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia DHS investigation concludes allegations of poor conditions at Southern Regional Jail are false

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An investigation into alleged inhumane conditions at the Southern Regional Jail has concluded that those allegations are false. The information was released by Gov. Jim Justice's office Thursday afternoon. The investigation was conducted by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — the agency that operates the state's regional jails.
CHARLESTON, WV
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
