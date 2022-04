NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is the only aquarium among the 30 finalists for the 2022 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, according to a news release. It’s the Aquarium’s second year as a finalist for what is described as “the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries.” The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), said to be the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums, has bestowed the award for over 25 years.

