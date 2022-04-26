ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News Advocate

JANET STROUP: Teamwork needed in all aspects of life

By Janet Stroup
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pefii_0fKrJMus00
JANET STROUP

Occasionally, and surprisingly, a usual view can take on a new perspective.

Such was the case during Holy Week as I was doing my usual (light) weight lifting, seated in my kitchen looking toward my south window. Framed was a lovely sight I somehow had not noticed previously, the lovely steeple of the Epworth United Methodist Church, two doors down from my home.

And that started my thinking, most likely stimulated by nearby thoughts of Holy Week.

Some Christians realize that God will not do for us what we can do for ourselves, and He will do, within his will, what we can’t do for ourselves. That thought seemed to fit with the combination of my morning exercises that included a view of the steeple. No one but myself can tend the health of my body, but I need the teamwork of my spiritual health as well.

The necessity for teamwork seems to be inherent in our everyday living. Even at the dining table we expect to see the teamwork of salt and pepper shakers. When we’re unscrewing a can top we need the teamwork of both hands. Marriage needs teamwork of two parties. Many things are incomplete without teamwork.

Unfortunately, our culture has made a mistake in over emphasizing the importance of individualism. Pulling oneself up by one’s own bootstraps is applauded as the way to get ahead. However, any thoughtful person realizes that along with a community being needed to raise a child, a community is needed to enrich lives of adults.

For those of us who see in Easter more than bunnies and chocolate eggs, one of the more significance aspects of Easter is the realization that we humans are not alone in our trek through life. The amazing fact of the resurrection ensures that we have a guide as we stumble down some strange and difficult paths. As popular as the bunnies are on Easter, they don’t quite offer the same hope for navigating earth’s journey as a risen Christ can.

Our country’s rugged individualism is turning out some mighty angry people, who haven’t found a rewarding path for themselves.

News this morning informs us there have been 144 mass shootings in the first three months of this year, nearly 50 a month.  The availability of guns hasn’t helped, but the desire for indiscriminate killing of individuals must have originated in disillusioned, disappointed, angry persons who somehow haven’t found a rewarding path for their lives.

In this country we celebrated Martin Luther King Day recently. Presently I am among a group of individuals who are taking a course in Kingian Non-Violence, and we are learning aspects of non-violent behavior that make for peace. King advocated behaviors that are proactive in de-escalating potentially angry encounters. Much has yet to be learned by this student, but it is encouraging to realize there are ways that make for peace, doable in everyday life.

I’m thinking, it takes "two to tango" but it also takes "two to tangle" and we would do well to work on ways to work together even amid disagreements. I believe it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable, making teamwork more pleasant.

Blessings to us all as we follow up Easter with what we may have learned and/or remembered from this year’s Message of Easter.

Janet Stroup is a longtime community member from Brethren. She has an interest in Brethren history and has been writing the Simply Brethren column for over 20 years. She can be reached at janetdonstroup@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

How to Set Boundaries With the People in Your Life (And Not Be a Jerk About It)

Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being — which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Teach Children to Feel Empathy Toward Outgroup Members

We examined how mothers feel and react when their child is exposed to an incident in which a member from another group is hurt. Across political ideologies, mothers use two types of tactics (direct and indirect) to teach their child how to feel toward an outgroup member. Yet, not all...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

The Extraordinary Strengths of the Emotionally Neglected

There is a bright side to growing up emotionally ignored. Children who grow up this way also learn some amazing ways to fend for themselves emotionally. Compassion, generosity and flexibility are among the strengths these individuals value in themselves. With their heads held high but their spirits lower than should...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teamwork#Guns#Easter#Salt And Pepper Shakers#Religion#Christians
psychologytoday.com

18 False Beliefs of People Raised With Emotional Neglect

If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
MENTAL HEALTH
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
SFGate

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Five Life Stages When Siblings Are at Risk for Estrangement

Estrangement often occurs when a sibling’s life changes and he or she must redefine his or her role in the family. To steer clear of a sibling cutoff, being mindful of the risk factors for estrangement can help. Siblings renegotiate their relationship over time. Certain moments are especially vulnerable...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Don’t insist on being positive – allowing negative emotions has much to teach us

Eight years ago, when Whitney Goodman was a newly qualified therapist counselling cancer patients, it struck her that positive thinking was being “very heavily pushed”, both in her profession and the broader culture, as the way to deal with things. She wasn’t convinced that platitudes like “Look on the bright side!” and “Everything happens for a reason!” held the answers for anyone trying to navigate life’s messiness. Between herself, her friends and her patients, “All of us were thinking, ‘Being positive is the only way to live,’ but really it was making us feel disconnected and, ultimately, worse.”
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Healing from Trauma: A Return to Your Essence

Healing from trauma is possible. Asking for help from others is an important part of the healing process. Healing involves being ok with saying "no" while also setting limits and boundaries with yourself. The following is a reflective and opinion piece of my own personal takeaways as a survivor living...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why It's Dangerous for Men to Ignore Their Emotions

Alexithymia is defined as "lacking words for emotions," and it's more common among men than women. Suppressing your feelings can lead to medical problems or relationship difficulties. Using certain techniques, it's possible to improve your ability to understand your own emotions, as well as those of others. If you're a...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Self-Sabotage in Our Intimate Relationships

Many self-sabotaging cycles are trauma responses and patterns learned earlier in life as self-preservation. A fear of abandonment is really a fear of intimacy and connection. To change these patterns, we need to be willing to unlearn patterns of self-preservation while learning patterns of self-healing. Familiar and comfortable are not...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sachin

Opinion: Relationships are ruined when you expect your partners to be perfect.

"Relationships take work and commitment. If you're expecting to be perfect in the relationship that you are in, it will only bring frustration instead of happiness." We often have this idea that our partner needs to be perfect, and that is what makes them so special. What we don't realize is that this expectation will lead to a lot of resentment and unhappiness in the relationship. We want them to be perfect, but they are human beings and need human imperfections just as much as any other person.
Salon

The problem with positive psychology: When the pursuit of happiness turns toxic

In Homer's "Odyssey," Odysseus finds himself having to navigate a ship down a strait that sits between two sea monsters: Scylla, a six-headed carnivore perched on the cliffs who likes to snap up sailors in her jaws, and Charybdis, a whirlpool that can easily suck an entire boat and crew down to unsurvivable depths. Years of watching the evolution of positive psychology — in articles, books, and, most impactfully, social media posts — have left me wondering whether Americans are destined to approach happiness as a similarly precarious, if not entirely impossible, tightrope walk.
MENTAL HEALTH
The News Advocate

JOHN NEWBY: Does your community have a poverty mindset?

One of the largest mountains to climb for many communities and businesses is a term I refer to as a "poverty-minded" attitude. Many communities and businesses need to overcome the economic issues of social or demographic poverty, but that is not the "poverty-minded" that I am referring to in this context.
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
515
Followers
568
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy