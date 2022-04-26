JANET STROUP: Teamwork needed in all aspects of life

JANET STROUP

Occasionally, and surprisingly, a usual view can take on a new perspective.

Such was the case during Holy Week as I was doing my usual (light) weight lifting, seated in my kitchen looking toward my south window. Framed was a lovely sight I somehow had not noticed previously, the lovely steeple of the Epworth United Methodist Church, two doors down from my home.

And that started my thinking, most likely stimulated by nearby thoughts of Holy Week.

Some Christians realize that God will not do for us what we can do for ourselves, and He will do, within his will, what we can’t do for ourselves. That thought seemed to fit with the combination of my morning exercises that included a view of the steeple. No one but myself can tend the health of my body, but I need the teamwork of my spiritual health as well.

The necessity for teamwork seems to be inherent in our everyday living. Even at the dining table we expect to see the teamwork of salt and pepper shakers. When we’re unscrewing a can top we need the teamwork of both hands. Marriage needs teamwork of two parties. Many things are incomplete without teamwork.

Unfortunately, our culture has made a mistake in over emphasizing the importance of individualism. Pulling oneself up by one’s own bootstraps is applauded as the way to get ahead. However, any thoughtful person realizes that along with a community being needed to raise a child, a community is needed to enrich lives of adults.

For those of us who see in Easter more than bunnies and chocolate eggs, one of the more significance aspects of Easter is the realization that we humans are not alone in our trek through life. The amazing fact of the resurrection ensures that we have a guide as we stumble down some strange and difficult paths. As popular as the bunnies are on Easter, they don’t quite offer the same hope for navigating earth’s journey as a risen Christ can.

Our country’s rugged individualism is turning out some mighty angry people, who haven’t found a rewarding path for themselves.

News this morning informs us there have been 144 mass shootings in the first three months of this year, nearly 50 a month. The availability of guns hasn’t helped, but the desire for indiscriminate killing of individuals must have originated in disillusioned, disappointed, angry persons who somehow haven’t found a rewarding path for their lives.

In this country we celebrated Martin Luther King Day recently. Presently I am among a group of individuals who are taking a course in Kingian Non-Violence, and we are learning aspects of non-violent behavior that make for peace. King advocated behaviors that are proactive in de-escalating potentially angry encounters. Much has yet to be learned by this student, but it is encouraging to realize there are ways that make for peace, doable in everyday life.

I’m thinking, it takes "two to tango" but it also takes "two to tangle" and we would do well to work on ways to work together even amid disagreements. I believe it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable, making teamwork more pleasant.

Blessings to us all as we follow up Easter with what we may have learned and/or remembered from this year’s Message of Easter.