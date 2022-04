The last day of school for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for the 2021-2022 school year is Wednesday, June 15. The last day of school for teachers is Thursday, June 16. These dates are final, barring any unforeseen inclement weather as CCPS still has one inclement weather day left for use if needed. The […] The post Charles Co announces last day of 2021/2022 School year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

