Reno, NV

5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

By Ayla Ellison ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since April 19:. 1. Christopher Munton was named CEO of two North...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a pharmacy...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Quorum Health CEO steps down

Quorum Health CEO Dan Slipkovich is accelerating his retirement and stepping down as the Brentwood, Tenn.-based health system's leader. The company has named Stuart McLean, who served in a variety of healthcare leadership positions over the last 25 years, interim CEO. He'll begin his new position May 2, and Mr. Slipkovich will continue in an advisory role and remain an equity partner in Quorum Health.
BRENTWOOD, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

New Mexico hospital won't close despite recent news report, CEO says

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital — part of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services — will not be closing, its CEO confirmed to Becker's April 28 after a local news report by KOB 4 said it could close in two weeks. "There are false news reports circulating...
GALLUP, NM
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with lowest expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals

The averaged adjusted expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,300 in 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest statistics on State Health Facts. In three states, the expenses were lower than the average by more than $1,000. These figures, based on information from the...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

36 hospitals on Forbes list of best employers for diversity

Thirty-six hospitals and health systems are among the nation's best employers for diversity, according to Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the rankings, which are based on a survey Statista conducted among 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted from September-October 2021, asked participants to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. Survey participants who are part of underrepresented groups were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the most recommendations as well as boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois board approves medical group's $61M hospital in reversal

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's proposal to build a $61 million hospital on April 26. The decision reversed a May 2021 ruling that denied the project. In the May decision, the state review board said the project would create an unnecessary duplication of services. The medical group appealed the decision.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaleida Health names new CFO

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health has named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO, the health system said April 27. Mr. Drake has been the interim CFO since November 2021. He was recruited by the system early last year as vice president and CFO for site financial operations and was in charge of the operating entities and divisions of Kaleida, according to a news release from the system. He also created and implemented the operational plan for the annual budget process.
BUFFALO, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming health system taps Ensemble for revenue cycle operations

Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., will outsource its revenue cycle operations to Ensemble Health Partners. The health system has an acute care hospital, medical group with nearly 20 clinics, a long-term care center and surgery center. The health system will leverage Ensemble's expertise to improve its revenue cycle operations...
GILLETTE, WY
beckershospitalreview.com

UnityPoint Health opens $38.4M hospital

UnityPoint Health opened its $38.4 million replacement hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, the Des Moines, Iowa-based organization said April 27. UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown replaces a 108-year-old facility that permanently closed April 27 when emergency care moved to the new hospital. "We're so excited to finally see this day come," said Shari King,...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA agrees to acquire urgent care chain

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare signed an agreement to acquire Richmond, Va.-based BetterMed, an urgent care practice with 12 locations, Tim McManus, president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division, confirmed to Becker's. The deal is not final, he added. The HCA Healthcare Capital Division has locations in Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire and...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwestern Medicine hospital makes 2 leadership appointments

Two people have been appointed to leadership positions at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital. Marsha Oberrieder was named president and Karen Mahnke, MSN, RN, was named Bernthal Family chief nurse executive and vice president operations, according to an April 19 news release shared with Becker's. "These appointments ensure the...
LAKE FOREST, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five healthcare marketing campaigns launched since April 14. WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging company, launched a Spanish and English language chatbot to help spread reliable information about COVID-19 and the safety of vaccines. WhatsApp partnered with the California Department of Public Health to launch the free tool, which is intended to help combat COVID-19 misinformation, particularly in the state's Latino community.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

9 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since April 22. Tracy Dompeling was tapped as chief behavioral health officer of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as chief medical officer of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.).
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO named for South Carolina hospital

Ryan Lee was named CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C. Mr. Lee returned to Coastal Carolina April 4 after serving at the hospital in one of his first healthcare leadership roles nearly 10 years ago, according to an April 3 news release. Previously, Mr. Lee was Coastal Carolina's...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
beckershospitalreview.com

Guthrie names 1st chief patient experience officer

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic named Koryn Johnston, DO, the organization's first chief patient experience officer April 27. Dr. Johnston joined the Guthrie Medical Group in 2014 as a family medicine physician. She has served as the system's physician liaison for patient experience since 2020. "Dr. Johnston brings expertise and a...
SAYRE, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 health system execs on how to battle labor shortages beyond pay

Although compensation increases have played a key role in retaining and recruiting healthcare employees amid a major workforce shortage, perks such as mental health services and education financial assistance have also helped meet staff needs. Six health system CEOs and CFOs shared their best tips for retention and recruitment that...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Houston ER physicians say they were urged to avoid COVID tests, work sick

A group of emergency room physicians filed a lawsuit in March alleging representatives for their employer, American Physician Partners, discouraged them from testing for COVID-19 and pressured them to work while ill, according to the Houston Chronicle. Brentwood, Tenn.-based American Physician Partners staffs and manages ER physicians at more than...
HOUSTON, TX

