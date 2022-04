RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (CBS) — It’s 55 days until summer and Eyewitness News is getting a rare look inside the Camden County factory where an area favorite is made. Mister Softee is a national brand, but the trucks are only made in Runnemede, Camden County. CBS3 talked to the owner of Mister Softeee about everything from how gasoline prices could affect ice cream prices to that famous Mister Softee jingle that reminds so many of us of summer. Everyone from young children to the young of the heart knows the tune. “It means the weather is finally warm enough for everybody to get outside,”...

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO