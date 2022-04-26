Lottery falls behind record profit pace

BOSTON (SHNS) – Sales at the Massachusetts Lottery dipped last month by nearly $20 million compared to March 2021 and the slump dropped the Lottery slightly behind the record-setting profit pace of the last fiscal year.

Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken told the Lottery Commission on Tuesday morning that March sales totaled $460.6 million, a roughly 4 percent decline from March 2021. Year-to-date sales for fiscal year 2022 stand at $4.47 billion, $99 million more than through the same nine months of fiscal 2021. The sales dip combined with an increase in scratch ticket prize claims and the processing of a multi-state jackpot game prize settlement to yield an $11.1 million drop in monthly profit for March — $70.9 million last month compared to $82 million in March 2021.

Nine months through fiscal 2023, the Lottery is running $17.4 million behind its profit mark at this point in fiscal 2021. Liz Giffen, the Lottery’s director of digital operations, told the commission that a digital advertising campaign that ran from February 22 to March 22 was successful in driving more players to download and use the agency’s app , which allows players to scan tickets to check if they have won and to register to claim certain prizes remotely.

“During March, we had our second-highest month for overall account registrations, bringing in 8,700 new players, which is significant. That’s only the second-highest behind January,” Giffen said. “And then also there was a 29 percent increase on mobile claims for winning tickets between $601 to $5,000, making it also our second-highest month for total mobile claims since we launched the program back in September of 2021, with a total of 3,148 mobile claims.”

Bracken said that between 17 percent and 18 percent of eligible Lottery prizes (prizes of between $601 and $5,000 that otherwise would need to be paid out at a Lottery claim center) are now being cashed on the app rather than at a physical Lottery location.

More than $20 million in prizes has been paid out via the mobile app, he said.

