ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Lottery falls behind record profit pace

By Colin A. Young
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKLqv_0fKrFrPX00

BOSTON (SHNS) – Sales at the Massachusetts Lottery dipped last month by nearly $20 million compared to March 2021 and the slump dropped the Lottery slightly behind the record-setting profit pace of the last fiscal year.

Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken told the Lottery Commission on Tuesday morning that March sales totaled $460.6 million, a roughly 4 percent decline from March 2021. Year-to-date sales for fiscal year 2022 stand at $4.47 billion, $99 million more than through the same nine months of fiscal 2021. The sales dip combined with an increase in scratch ticket prize claims and the processing of a multi-state jackpot game prize settlement to yield an $11.1 million drop in monthly profit for March — $70.9 million last month compared to $82 million in March 2021.

$1M lottery winner splits prize with friend

Nine months through fiscal 2023, the Lottery is running $17.4 million behind its profit mark at this point in fiscal 2021. Liz Giffen, the Lottery’s director of digital operations, told the commission that a digital advertising campaign that ran from February 22 to March 22 was successful in driving more players to download and use the agency’s app , which allows players to scan tickets to check if they have won and to register to claim certain prizes remotely.

“During March, we had our second-highest month for overall account registrations, bringing in 8,700 new players, which is significant. That’s only the second-highest behind January,” Giffen said. “And then also there was a 29 percent increase on mobile claims for winning tickets between $601 to $5,000, making it also our second-highest month for total mobile claims since we launched the program back in September of 2021, with a total of 3,148 mobile claims.”

Bracken said that between 17 percent and 18 percent of eligible Lottery prizes (prizes of between $601 and $5,000 that otherwise would need to be paid out at a Lottery claim center) are now being cashed on the app rather than at a physical Lottery location.

More than $20 million in prizes has been paid out via the mobile app, he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
UPI News

Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000

April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million. The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each...
LOTTERY
News Radio 710 KEEL

Mega Millions Lottery Yields Two Big Money Winners in a Row

Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Lottery#Mobile#Shns#The Lottery Commission
Narcity

Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $1M After Playing For A Decade & Says She's In Shock

Going into shock? Usually, not a good thing. However, Ontario's latest lottery winner proves that it can be a surprisingly wholesome experience under the right circumstances. Burlington local Robin Duncan won a mind-boggling $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order on March 8, 2022, in the Lotto Max draw.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy