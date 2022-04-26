ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

Man arrested in attack of Ochsner nurse

By Mackenzie Bean
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested a man in connection to the Jan. 27 attack of an intensive care unit nurse at Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank in Gretna, La., according to nola.com. Lawrence Quinn, 43, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery of a healthcare worker....

