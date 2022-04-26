ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Unwanted tire drop-off event in Crawford County

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County officials host an unwanted tire drop-off event this spring.

On Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 2022, Crawford County will host a tire reclamation event for residents to safely dispose of unwanted tires.

Hours of operation:

  • Friday, May 6: 8 AM-3 PM
  • Saturday, May 7: 8 AM-NOON

There will be two locations for tire drop-off:

  • Crawford County Dist. 3 Shop
  • 665 South Highway 69
  • Pittsburg, KS 66762
  • East of the Railroad Tracks on Forest Ave. (South side of Forest Ave.)
  • Girard, KS 66743

This event is open to Crawford County residents only, no charge. Residents are allowed to bring an unlimited number of tires and any size will be accepted. Commercial tires will not be accepted.

Government
