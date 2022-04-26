Unwanted tire drop-off event in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County officials host an unwanted tire drop-off event this spring.
On Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, 2022, Crawford County will host a tire reclamation event for residents to safely dispose of unwanted tires.
Hours of operation:
- Friday, May 6: 8 AM-3 PM
- Saturday, May 7: 8 AM-NOON
There will be two locations for tire drop-off:
- Crawford County Dist. 3 Shop
- 665 South Highway 69
- Pittsburg, KS 66762
- East of the Railroad Tracks on Forest Ave. (South side of Forest Ave.)
- Girard, KS 66743
This event is open to Crawford County residents only, no charge. Residents are allowed to bring an unlimited number of tires and any size will be accepted. Commercial tires will not be accepted.
