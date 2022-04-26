ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BC-Merc Table

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Tue:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 11:49 p.m. EDT

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.
NFL
Herald & Review

Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down over the past few days. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
STOCKS
Herald & Review

CBOE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $109.6 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.73 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy