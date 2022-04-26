Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern King and Queen, Gloucester, James City, Mathews by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .The Red River at Grand Forks continues to fall. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 44.0 feet, River Road and 17th St NW closure to be assembled. River Road/4th St NW closed from 17th St NW to 5th Ave NW. (East Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 44.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 45.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 41.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO