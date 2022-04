The girls on the Mohonasen Track team won all three of their meets and the boys won two out of three, but today's meet meant way more than outrunning the competition. With all the media attention the Mohonasen Track team received this week, Coach Bill Sherman says he's proud of his team's ability to multitask. “They’ve done a really good job of making sure that their preparing and that their getting their practice in and that they’re doing their warmups," he said.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO