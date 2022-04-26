ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

CCSO seeking missing person with possible dementia

Cover picture for the articleThe Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information on the where abouts of Hazel Barfield. Ms. Barfield is 76...

News19 WLTX

Search underway for missing Clarendon County woman

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman with possible medical issues. 73-year-old Hazel Barfield was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday on Lucky Road in the Barrineau area of Clarendon County. Barfield stands around 5'1" tall and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to deputies.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
Clarendon County, SC
Clarendon County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Dementia
Public Safety
WJCL

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hardeeville

Sunday evening, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-95 northbound in Hardeeville. The crash, which happened at around 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 12, caused one car to roll over. The Hardeeville Police Department, Jasper County Fire-Rescue, Ridgeland Fire Department and Hardeeville Fire Department all responded. The cause of the crash...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

Augusta car chase with deputies leads to one death, 'several' hospitalizations

A man from Elberton, Georgia, died after crashing his vehicle in Augusta during a chase with Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday. Sgt. William McCarty reported in a news release that deputies were pursuing a vehicle when it crashed at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street. Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed the driver was Raymond Allen, 50, who was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA

