Friends University announces $7 million renovation of its 59-year-old fine arts building

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

The Riney Fine Arts Center at Friends University in Wichita — used not only by the school’s fine arts majors but also as a spot for community performances — is getting a major upgrade.

On Tuesday, the school at 2100 W. University announced a capital campaign that will result in a $7 million renovation of the center, which was built in 1963 and hasn’t had more than a few upgrades since.

Friends has already raised $4.5 million toward its goal, and on Tuesday, it detailed a plan that will include a $1 million overhaul of the Sebits Auditorium and a $3 million expansion and renovation of the building’s south side.

Plans also call for the addition of a black box theater space, a recording studio, restroom upgrades, a new dance floor in one of the studios and the addition of a chapel that will serve as a “sacred space” and also will be used for smaller recitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7GG3_0fKrDtFP00
A chapel addition will be part of the renovation of Friends University’s Riney Fine Arts Center. Courtesy photo

The school’s goal is to raise the remaining money by the end of the year. If it does, it will break ground shortly after that, said Laura Fuller, Friends’ public relations and communications manager. The renovation should take about a year.

The project represents the second phase of the school’s “Rise Up” capital campaign. Phase 1, started in May of last year and completed in October, resulted in a $2.3 upgrade of the school’s Garvey Athletic Center.

“With a successful renovation of our athletic facilities last year, it’s time to switch our focus to the Fine Arts,” Friends President Amy Bragg Carey said in a recorded video announcing the project. “The expansion and renovation of the Riney Fine Arts Center are long overdue.”

Friends University, a Christian/Quaker college founded in 1898, has around 1,800 enrolled students. It’s been known over the years for its Singing Quakers symphonic choir and for its jazz and dance programs.

In 2000, Carl and Dixie Sebits made a $3 million gift to Friends that resulted in the addition of a 12,029 square foot ballet studio onto the fine arts center. The couple also donated toward the renovation of the center’s auditorium, which was renamed for them in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXzfR_0fKrDtFP00
Part of a $7 million remodel of Friends University’s Riney Fine Arts Center includes a renovated entry way that can host receptions, recitals and community events. Courtesy

