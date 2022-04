Judd Trump withstood a stirring comeback from Mark Williams to win a thrilling final frame decider and reach the World Championship final for the third time.Trump saw a 12-5 lead evaporate as the Welshman clawed his way back to lead 16-15 and threaten what would have been the greatest semi-final recovery in Crucible history.But having gone behind for the first time, Trump hauled back level then produced two outrageous cross-doubles to nudge over the line in a tension-filled decider and seal a 17-16 win.Trump had taken the first frame of the final session with a cool clearance of 64 to...

