The letter the man had received said he owed Chilton County Schools $10,182 that the district claims he'd been overpaid during his time working as a bus driver at Verbena High School. It wasn't the only letter the school system would send -- CBS 42 has confirmed at least two other employees have received similar letters. The employees' combined debt amounts to over $66,000.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO