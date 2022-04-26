Hollywood vet Michael Lambert’s Carbon Beach villa under contract

Sasha Obama has a new boyfriend. The 20-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama is dating the 24-year-old son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. Sasha and Clifton Powell Jr., a former college basketball player who now works as a commercial director, reportedly began...
Nicolas Cage revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like "Leaving Las Vegas" and "Honeymoon in Vegas." Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off!
Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Declan O'Brien, a writer, producer and director who specialized in horror fare with credits including three sequels in the Wrong Turn franchise, died on February 16 at age 56.
Born in 1965, O’Brien knew from a young age that he would be involved in film. He left for California from Rochester, NY to become an actor. When that didn’t work out, he decided to go to college and get a film degree and graduated from California State Polytechnic University at Pomona. He was able to turn that into a full-time profession and became a ...
Coming Home is a Vietnam War drama often credited with opening audiences' eyes to the grim plights awaiting veterans who made it back alive. But the film found its director in a way more befitting a stoner comedy. While being feted at the TCM Classic Film Festival over the weekend,...
A Picasso painting owned by the late Sir Sean Connery is expected to fetch £15million at auction to help Scottish charities. The James Bond star's family is selling the work, Buste d'homme dans un cadre, after his request a philanthropic trust be set up in his name after his death.
Dr Kim Nichols is just one of many successful business owners who have boarded the Parsifal III. She let cameras film her experience on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which left fans eager to find out her background. It’s widely known that being a charter guest usually means you’re...
It’s official, Betty White’s luxurious home in Los Angeles is now on the market. But, if there are any buyers interested, just know the residence doesn’t come cheap. On the Sotheby’s Realty website, The Golden Girls actress’s house is listed for $10.6 million. The Brentwood Park residency was purchased by the Hollywood icon and her husband, Allen Ludden, in the year 1968. In addition, the house listing says there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms across the 3,000-square-foot main house.
The latest season of Selling Sunset has fans asking lots of questions – which storylines are 'fake' according to Christine Quinn? How many feathers will newcomer Chelsea Lazkani ruffle? And most importantly, will Davina Potratz sell her $75million listing? Here's everything you need to know about the mammoth mansion…
It has been almost a month after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. The slap came after Chris made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will is still dealing with the consequences of slapping someone live on television. First, he was removed from the Academy, then he was banned from the Oscars for 10 years, and now his acting roles are seemingly drying up.
Over 20 years ago, a 700-page fictionalized depiction of Marilyn Monroe’s life hit the shelves of bookstores across the country. The novel, written by Joyce Carol Oates and entitled Blonde, was once called “the definitive study of American celebrity” by The New Yorker. Rather than Marilyn Monroe,...
