Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan already has some brutal summer workouts planned for the offseason, involving some of his teammates. DeRozan stays in Los Angeles during the offseason, which is where he grew up. It’s no different this summer, and he plans on involving some of his Bulls teammates to try and get over that hump. DeRozan primarily pointed out rookie Patrick Williams as the guy that he will put through his workout gauntlet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO