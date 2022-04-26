Altoona woman charged with illegally selling alcohol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol at a gentleman’s club after three enforcement officers went to the club undercover.

Shanice Watson, 33, was allegedly selling alcohol without a license under the business/name “Queens Kitchen.” During the investigation, one officer found a planned party she was having at The Palace gentlemen’s club in Altoona that included a buffet and open bar for $40.

Officers then set up to meet with Watson to purchase a total of three tickets for the “anniversary party” on March 5.

After arriving at The Palace, officers stated they saw liquor bottles, red cups, and two different five-gallon water jugs, one with a pink liquid and one with a brown liquid. After the event started and officers poured from the water jugs, they detected alcohol by the smell and taste.

Before it was over at 10 p.m., other officers arrived to break up Watson’s event. After being read her Miranda rights, officers said Watson stopped talking and answering questions.

State police lab results from Harrisburg showed all samples taken that night contained at least 0.12% ethyl alcohol by volume.

Watson failed to appear for her preliminary hearing and had all charges held for court. A request for a bench warrant for her arrest was submitted.

