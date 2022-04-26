ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HBO Responds To Jerry West’s Retraction Demand Over Portrayal In ‘Winning Time’

By Noah Janowski
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

HBO has responded to the legal demand from Los Angeles Lakers legend, Jerry West, who demanded earlier this month that HBO publicly retract their portrayal of him in their new drama series, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, according to Variety. West, who is played by Jason Clarke (Pet...

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Breaks Silence on 'Winning Time' Criticism From Jerry West

HBO is firing back at the criticism towards its show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty from Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West. "In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is standing by its series, saying that the show is based on "extensive factual research." This comes after West, who is played by Jason Clarke in the series, sent a legal letter to HBO demanding a retraction and apology for the portrayal of him.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HipHopDX.com

Tony Rock Blasts Will Smith On Stage For Slapping His Brother At Oscars

Following Will Smith’s public apology and responses from Jada Pinkett Smith and his mother, Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is saying his piece regarding the Oscars slap fiasco between Chris and Will. On Friday (April 1), a video began circulating of Tony Rock’s latest stand-up show. During the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Could Jerry West successfully sue Winning Time for defamation even with its "This series is a dramatization" disclaimer?

Every episode of HBO's Showtime Lakers series features the following disclaimer: “This series is a dramatization of certain facts and events. Some of the names have been changed and some of the events and characters have been fictionalized, modified or composited for dramatic purposes.” So can West, who has accused Winning Time of defaming his character, successfully sue over his depiction? Netflix's The Queen's Gambit had a similar disclaimer, yet that didn't stop Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili's lawsuit accusing the show of defaming her. Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, the defamation attorney who represents Gaprindashvili, says John C. McGinley's Jerry Buss breaking the fourth wall to speak positively about West -- “Jerry West, Head Coach of the Lakers, considered a true gentleman of the sport to everyone who does not know him" -- could be interpreted as the show depicting the real Lakers icon. “That would be a massive hurdle for the producers to overcome,” says Rufus-Isaacs. “When the screenwriter is being deposed, he’s going to have a very hard time denying that he meant for the audience to believe that he’s showing the real Jerry West. That’s a very good fact for West’s side and very bad for the producers.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Clarke
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Gaby Hoffmann
Person
Jerry West
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Reportedly Cancels Will Smith Sequel 'Bright 2'

Netflix has reportedly canceled a planned Will Smith movie as the actor's future continues to look uncertain following his notorious Oscars slap. The world wasn't really crying out for a sequel to Bright, an OK-ish 2017 action flick about the LAPD fighting elves and orcs, so it's hard to say whether this reported move by Netflix is a direct response to the Oscars incident. In March, Smith slapped Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Fresh Prince, Bad Boys and Independence Day star won his first Oscar for his latest film King Richard, but resigned from the Academy and has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years because of the slap.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Jerry West Threatens to Take HBO “All the Way to the Supreme Court” Over His Depiction in “Winning Time”

HBO’s Winning Time has not exactly been popular with the Lakers players and coaches it depicts. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have both spoken out about the Adam McKay series, but now Jerry West is taking things to a new level, threatening legal action over what he describes as a “baseless and malicious assault” on his character.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Retraction#Showtime#Magic Kareem Riley#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Hall Of Fame Center#The Forum Arena
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Terry Crews says Chris Rock ‘saved Hollywood’ in immediate aftermath of Will Smith slap

Terry Crews has shared his thoughts on Chris Rock’s reaction to being slapped by Will Smith on stage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.During the televised ceremony, Smith slapped Rock on stage and swore at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock had joked, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.After Smith walked up on to the stage and struck Rock, the comedian, who looked shocked,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

David Spade Reflects On Hollywood Success With Chris Farley, Reveals How Close We Could Have Been To Third Movie

Years after Chris Farley’s sudden death, generations continue to discover and watch cult classics like Black Sheep and Tommy Boy. The one thing viewers still cite is the amazing chemistry between Farley and his Saturday Night Live castmate and friend David Spade. Their off-screen friendship made the funny guy-straight man dynamic sweet and enduring. More than three decades after those movies were released, Spade reminisced about their Hollywood success and how close they were to collaborate on a third movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy