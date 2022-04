The Marion Cultural Alliance in partnership with the City of Ocala presents free, family friendly outdoor concerts for the public on Fridays through July 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. The series is sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which funds and empowers communities to inject new life into underused spaces. The April 29 performer is scheduled to be LPT, with salsa music. For more information and concert schedule details, visit www.ocalafl.org/levittamp or call 352-629-8447.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO