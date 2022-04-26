ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude rises

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York...

moneytalksnews.com

Gas Prices Are Rising Yet Again

The cost of gas is ticking up again. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline crept to $4.12 on Monday, according to AAA — up from $4.09 a week earlier. The price of crude oil, which accounts for about 60% of the retail price of gasoline, is largely to blame, experts say. Oil prices rose sharply in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent pump prices soaring to a peak national average of $4.33 per gallon (and more than $5 per gallon in several cities) earlier this spring. (Which, in turn, drove the U.S. inflation rate to its highest level in decades).
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Dip as Dollar Soars, U.S. Crude Stocks Edge Higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as a soaring U.S. dollar made barrels more expensive and coronavirus outbreaks in China clouded the economic outlook in the world's biggest importer of crude oil. Supplies remained tight in the world's largest oil producer, the United States, as government data...
rigzone.com

Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators take a look at gasoline prices, Congress action, crude production rates, and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of...
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
freightwaves.com

Diesel prices soaring beyond crude, gasoline — and likely to stay that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
Reuters

Oil settles up, rebounds on China's plans to support economy

HOUSTON, April 26 - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, rebounding in volatile trading as the market weighed China's plans to support its economy against a possible coronavirus lockdown in its capital Beijing. Brent crude futures settled up $2.67, or 2.6%, at $104.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
thebossmagazine.com

Oil Futures Close Below $100 Per Barrel

Oil futures closed at $98 per barrel on Monday, the lowest point in two weeks. COVID lockdowns in China that have slowed economic activity in the world’s second-largest economy were the main driver of the drop. “This really illustrates the supremacy of the demand fears related to China over...
Benzinga

Crude Oil Can't Resist Pressure

Early in the final April week, oil prices are declining; Brent has reached $103.40. The key reason for this is a new coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China. Earlier, Shanghai authorities started slowly removing social restrictions – about 70% of the companies got back to their normal working routine. However, the population’s mobility is still very restricted because the rising tendency in the number of new cases returned last weekend. The Chinese lockdown limits the demand for fuel, thus having a serious impact on energy prices.
MarketWatch

Oil ends solidly higher as China moves to support economy

Oil futures rose Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark finishing back above the $100-a-barrel threshold as China's central bank said it would aim to assist small businesses and industries affected by COVID-19. Also, Germany said it would take steps aimed at replacing Russian oil supplies in coming days, news reports said. Russia will also halt natural-gas flows to Poland on Wednesday, reports said. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery.
MarketWatch

Oil scores gain after big drop in U.S. gasoline, distillate inventories

Oil futures shook off early weakness to end higher Wednesday, finding support after a large drop in U.S. inventories of gasoline and distillates. Earlier in the session, oil futures edged lower after Russia cut off natural-gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria and as investors also assessed the threat to demand from China’s COVID lockdowns. A soaring U.S. dollar was also seen weighing on oil and other dollar-priced commodities.
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers ask ConocoPhillips about gas leak in Alaska

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands. U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on...
WTOP

Dollar down

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.27 Canadian dollars, down from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 20.31 Mexican pesos, also down from late Thursday. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
MarketWatch

API data shows U.S. crude-oil inventories up 4.78 million barrels: source

The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 4.78 million barrels last week, according to a source, who cited the data. The trade group also saw a 1.14 million barrel rise in supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for New York Mercantile Exchange futures. U.S. gasoline supplies, meanwhile, were seen down 3.91 million, according to the source, while distillates were up 431,000 barrels. Official inventories data from the Energy Information Administration is due Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the EIA data to show crude inventories up by 600,000 barrels, while gasoline supplies were seen up 100,000 barrels and distillate stocks down 100,000 barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery.
thecentersquare.com

U.S. exports of oil and petroleum reached all-time high in decades

(The Center Square) – As gas and other energy costs remain high for Americans, the U.S. exported a record volume of oil and petroleum products during the week ending April 15, according to weekly imports and exports data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. During the week ending...
