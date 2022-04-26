Crude rises

The cost of gas is ticking up again. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline crept to $4.12 on Monday, according to AAA — up from $4.09 a week earlier. The price of crude oil, which accounts for about 60% of the retail price of gasoline, is largely to blame, experts say. Oil prices rose sharply in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent pump prices soaring to a peak national average of $4.33 per gallon (and more than $5 per gallon in several cities) earlier this spring. (Which, in turn, drove the U.S. inflation rate to its highest level in decades).

