Wausau, WI

Wausau attorney Dean Dietrich elected to prestigious State Bar post

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Veteran Wausau attorney Dean R. Dietrich was elected April 22 as the next president-elect of the State Bar of Wisconsin, beginning July 1, 2022.

In July 2023, he will take over as State Bar president.

The State Bar is the second largest association in the state with more than 25,000 lawyer members. The organization aids the state courts in improving the administration of justice statewide, providing continuing education to its members, and carrying out community service issues to the public.

As president-elect and president, Dietrich, of the Weld Riley law firm, says he will focus on changes to the legal profession as a result of the pandemic, lawyer wellness, expanding legal services, diversity and inclusion in Wisconsin’s legal community, and lawyer professionalism.

Dietrich is a veteran attorney with a long history in State Bar leadership. He has spent more than 45 years traveling across the state representing local governments and advising lawyers on ethics issues.

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

