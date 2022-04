BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh on Monday applied for a court order to block the Harford County Sheriff’s Office from interfering with an independent investigation into the shooting death of a 53-year-old man killed by deputies over the weekend. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office refused to allow state police investigators to collect evidence from the scene of Saturday’s shooting and did not share evidence collected by its own investigators within 48 hours, Frosh’s office said Monday. The attorney general also alleged that HCSO refused to hand over body camera video. “(State investigators) have complete, unfettered access to it. The...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO