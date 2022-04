The popular Jesse Stone film franchise has long been a fan favorite. Who wouldn’t love the series? You have Tom Selleck and all of his mustachioed charm; you have some intriguing detective work going on as Selleck’s homicide detective Jesse Stone works to solve some mysterious crimes; and, of course, you have storylines that we were first drawn to in the Robert B. Parker novels. So far, there are nine films included in the popular franchise, the first premiering in 2005. And, a tenth film is rumored to be on its way.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO