Fort Collins, CO

Man arrested for sexually assaulting children

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Fort Collins Police Department says a man wanted for sexually assaulting children has been arrested.

Police said they received a report a in late-2021 of repeated assaults that happened several years earlier.

The suspect was identified as Dakota Colvin, who was 19 at the time of the assaults, police said.

The reports stated that Colvin sexually assaulted two young children who he knew during the summer of 2016. The assaults happened on numerous occasions over several months.

After what police called a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for Colvin’s arrest this month.

Police tried to take Colvin into custody in the 800 block of East Harmony Road, but he refused. Officers tried to get Colvin to cooperate through various less lethal methods, including using a police K-9. Eventually officers arrested Colvin and a handgun was removed from his possession, police said.

“Sexual assault on children is an abhorrent offense that has a lifelong impact. It takes courage to speak up, and I’m grateful to those who brought this crime to light. Their actions may have prevented harm to others,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “I also want to commend our officers. Confronting a wanted man with a gun is a dangerous endeavor, and they worked hard to bring this dynamic situation to a safe conclusion. “

Colvin was arrested on the following charges:

  • Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (class 3 felony)
  • Pattern of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – 3 counts (class 3 felony)
  • Felony menacing (class 5 felony)
  • ​Resisting arrest (class 2 misdemeanor)

Colvin was booked into the Larimer County Jail. His bond was placed at $85,000.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.

