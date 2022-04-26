French Actor Vincent Lindon to Head Cannes Film Festival Jury; amfAR Gala Returns to Hotel du Cap

Click here to read the full article.

YES WE CANNES : The Cannes Film Festival will celebrate its 75th birthday with veteran French actor Vincent Lindon serving as the president of the jury.

Lindon, who won best actor at the film festival in 2015 for “The Measure of a Man” and starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” is the first French actor to head up the prestigious panel since Isabelle Huppert in 2009.

“In the history of the festival, French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year,” said the festival organizers, noting the special significance of the role.

He’ll be joined by Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Indian actress Deepika Padukone. Directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier, who was once briefly banned from the festival, will join the panel. Rounding it out is Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca, whose film “Marcel!” has been officially added to the lineup.

It was a big day for Cannes calendar planning, as the annual amfAR gala also revealed it will return to its traditional home on the hallowed grounds of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The Cinema Against AIDS gala is widely considered the biggest fete of the festival, and this year the fundraiser will bring the star power with performances from Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX.

Robert De Niro will serve as honored guest of the evening and Michelle Williams has signed on as one of the event’s co-chairs.

Carine Roitfeld will mark her 10th year curating a fashion show for the event. This year participating designers will include the houses of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Valentino as well as Alled Martinez and Nensi Dojaka.

Supermodels traditionally step out for the runway show. Past guests have included Bella and Gigi Hadi, Karlie Kloss, Karolina Kurkova and Kendall Jenner.

The theme will be “Let’s Get Married,” so some bridal looks can be expected. Stéphane Rolland will also create a custom dress for the event. In past years, the collection of dresses has been auctioned off at the end of the evening. It brought in more than $1 million in 2019.

The gala itself has raised more than $245 million for AIDS research since its start in 1993, though last year saw a more subdued event as it was moved to the smaller Villa Eilenroc in nearby Cap d’Antibes and saw its 900-strong guest list — and fundraising total — cut in half.

Chopard will remain an event sponsor, while athletic brand Jelenew has signed on and Charlotte Tilbury will serve as the official beauty brand.

The event will also keep current with its currency — Bahamian digital exchange FTX will serve as the event’s official crypto partner.

The amfAR gala event will take place May 26, and the film festival will run May 17 to 28.