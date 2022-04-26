PHOTOS: Extreme weather, 1″ hail in Metro Richmond, Tri-Cities
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several areas in Central Virginia saw rapidly falling hail Tuesday afternoon, check out the photos from your neck of the woods below.
Hail the size of a quarter photographed in the Courthouse, Newbys Bridge area of Chesterfield County
Photos: 8News viewer Shannon Taylor
Golds Gym on Hull Street in Brandermill, Chesterfield County
Video: Tyler Thrasher, 8News
Hail collecting on a sunshade in Magnolia Green, Moseley
Hail pelting an 8News viewer’s backyard in Waynesboro
Hail falling in the Magnolia Green neighborhood, in Moseley
Video: Matt Dinardo, 8NewsStormTracker8: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.
Hail falling in the Fox Croft neighborhood off of Hull Street West
Video: 8News Viewer, April Stone
Tuesday’s weather breakdown
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Tuesday for all of the areas highlighted on the map below.
AAA Mid-Atlantic Virginia tweeted Tuesday just before 4 p.m. warning of high winds, heavy rain and hail in the Midlothian area.
“If you’re on the road, slow down, extend following distances and be alert for ponding on the roads & falling debris,” said AAA in the tweet.
The watch included the Metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. The main threat was strong wind gusts and falling hail greater than 1″ in size.
Visit the 8News Weather Alerts page for the most up-to-date information on weather in your area.
