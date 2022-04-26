ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Extreme weather, 1″ hail in Metro Richmond, Tri-Cities

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several areas in Central Virginia saw rapidly falling hail Tuesday afternoon, check out the photos from your neck of the woods below.

Hail the size of a quarter photographed in the Courthouse, Newbys Bridge area of Chesterfield County

Photos: 8News viewer Shannon Taylor

    Hail the size of a quarter photographed in the Courthouse, Newbys Bridge area of Chesterfield County (Photo: Shannon Taylor)
    Hail the size of a quarter photographed in the Courthouse, Newbys Bridge area of Chesterfield County (Photo: Shannon Taylor)

Golds Gym on Hull Street in Brandermill, Chesterfield County

Video: Tyler Thrasher, 8News

Hail collecting on a sunshade in Magnolia Green, Moseley

Hail collecting on a sunshade in Magnolia Green, Moseley (Photo Courtesy 8News Meteorologist Matt Dinardo)

Hail pelting an 8News viewer’s backyard in Waynesboro

Chesterfield County, Kimberly Acres neighborhood (Photos: 8News viewer Susan S. Sasek)

Hail falling in the Magnolia Green neighborhood, in Moseley

Video: Matt Dinardo, 8News

StormTracker8: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m.

Hail falling in the Fox Croft neighborhood off of Hull Street West

Video: 8News Viewer, April Stone

Tuesday’s weather breakdown

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Tuesday for all of the areas highlighted on the map below.

Severe weather WATCH in effect for metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities

AAA Mid-Atlantic Virginia tweeted Tuesday just before 4 p.m. warning of high winds, heavy rain and hail in the Midlothian area.

“If you’re on the road, slow down, extend following distances and be alert for ponding on the roads & falling debris,” said AAA in the tweet.

The watch included the Metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas. The main threat was strong wind gusts and falling hail greater than 1″ in size.

Visit the 8News Weather Alerts page for the most up-to-date information on weather in your area.

