Wastewater data shows COVID levels rising in every Denver metro district

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOrYq_0fKr9jqA00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — As COVID case rates slowly rise across Colorado, wastewater data shows COVID levels in the state’s largest population hub are trending up in every district.

While Coloradans aren’t getting tested as much as they were during the omicron wave in January, wastewater surveillance data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment picks up levels of community spread regardless of testing.

How Colorado is watching wastewater to spot COVID variants

The Denver metro has six wastewater districts that monitor COVID levels. All six have been trending up since a lull in March.

You can learn more about the state’s wastewater detection network here .

