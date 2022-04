Root 5 Family Farms and Keep Henrico Beautiful will host the inaugural Native Plant Festival Saturday, April 30, beginning at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) at Dorey Park in Varina. The event will feature a vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring nearly 40 vendors, and keynote speaker Doug Tallamy at 1:30 p.m. Tallamy is the author of Nature’s Best Hope, a book that explains the importance of native plant communities and how they can help enhance local ecosystems.

