Auburn, ME

Auburn man charged with abducting, assaulting teenage girl

wgan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Maine (WGAN) Auburn police say a man accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl has been taken into custody. Police said the girl was reported missing from...

wgan.com

Juanita Gutshall
2d ago

Good thinking on her friend to contact someone right away Good job to Auburn PD for quickly catching the guy and reuniting the young girl with her parents. My prayers go out to the parents for the ordeal they and their daughter have been through. I pray they find the right person to help their daughter deal and heal from this trauma.

Jamie Morton
2d ago

Thank goodness that girl was alive and they found her. I hope the judge throws the book at him. He's just going go offend again, so the longer he stays in jail the better, because next time maybe they won't find the next girl.

State
IN THIS ARTICLE
