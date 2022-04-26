'Titane' actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

Film auteur Jean Luc-Godard, perhaps the biggest name of the French New Wave, has been steadily making genre-defying, thought-provoking works of cinema since the 1960s. Few filmmakers can claim as adventurous a career as he can, with the stylistic and thematic range of his work being as diverse as it comes. From the pop-art sensibilities of his mid 60s work like Pierrot Le Fou to his volatile political films of the early 70s and the increasingly abstract projects that followed, Godard’s movies are simultaneously recognizable and impossible to pin down. Even if each release is unpredictable, he still retains a trademark style that has gone on to influence multiple generations of filmmakers. One can easily see Godard in the film-obsessed genre-blending of Quentin Tarantino, the subversive, the rebellious rule-breaking of Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch’s unapologetic hipness, or Wong Kar-Wai's hyper-stylized aesthetic. Really, it would be hard for any contemporary filmmaker to not be influenced by Godard, even if indirectly.

