'Titane' actor Vincent Lindon to lead Cannes jury

 2 days ago
A year after starring in the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or winner “Titane,” French actor Vincent Lindon will preside over the jury deciding the top prize at this year's festival. The Cannes Film Festival announced...

