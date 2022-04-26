ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Mt. La Crosse Ski Patrol sets annual gear swap for Saturday at former Kmart site

By Mike Tighe
 3 days ago
(Mt. La Crosse Ski and Snowboard website)

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Mt. La Crosse Ski Patrol will sponsor its annual gear swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the former Kmart store at 2415 State Road in La Crosse.

The swap will enable participants to sell gently used outdoor equipment on consignment or buy gently used gear — or both. Items are expected to include camping and hiking equipment, bikes and biking gear, fishing tackle, adult and children’s outdoor clothing and more.

No firearms will be sold.

A $2 consignment fee will be charged for each piece of gear individuals would like to sell and a 20% commission donation will go to the Ski Patrol if it sells.

Gear to be sold can be dropped off from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday. In addition to Saturday’s sale hours, some gear will be sold at at 20% discount during from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Unsold gear pickup time will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

In partnership with 360 Real Estate Solutions and the developer of Copper Rocks, the swap will be inside and outside of the store.

Partnering with the Ski Patrol on the event will be the Beer By Bike Brigade and the La Crosse Area Mountain Bike Team on this event. The Bike Brigade will offer beverages for attendees, and the mountain bike team will provide food options.

The Mt. La Crosse Ski Patrol is an all-volunteer organization with nearly 50 members. Each year, the organization contributes thousands of volunteer hours to the La Crosse community. The patrollers are active members of the National Ski Patrol.

#Kmart#Outdoor Clothing#National Ski Patrol#Mountain Bike#The Ski Patrol#Real Estate Solutions#The Beer By Bike Brigade#The Bike Brigade
