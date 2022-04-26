ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heed Edgar Allen Poe’s NFL Draft Advice

By Kevin McNelis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Believe nothing you hear, and only half that you see.”. That sound piece of advice comes courtesy of late Baltimore resident Edgar Allan Poe. When Poe wrote those words in 1845, he probably wasn’t anticipating that they’d be used in 2022 by a snarky football writer talking about the NFL...

The Associated Press

Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason matched the club’s first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi went in the second round after free agent Randy Gregory unexpectedly picked Denver.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several Aggie football prospects go undrafted

The NFL draft has come and gone, and the Aggies had four players drafted. Kenyon Green #15 Overall – Houston Texans DeMarvin Leal #84 Overall – Pittsburgh Steelers Michael Clemons #117 Overall – New York Jets Isaiah Spiller #123 Overall – Los Angeles Chargers It’s a good weekend for the Aggies, with all four draftees landing in the top 125 picks, but unfortunately, there were several Aggies who were viewed as draftable who weren’t selected and will be on the undrafted free agent market. Aaron Hansford – Linebacker Leon O’Neal – Safety Jayden Peavy – Defensive Lineman Jalen Wydermyer – Tight End It won’t take long for us to find out where these Aggie greats land, so keep an eye on Aggies Wire for all the updates for where you can root for these guys in the NFL. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
