Bucks County, PA

Penn State Master Gardener plant sale

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
Hampton Times
 2 days ago
The Penn State Master Gardeners of Bucks County are holding their 20th annual plant sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their new location, Middletown...

Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Master Gardener Leslie Weinshim: A look at tree varieties

Spring is here and many of you may be planning on planting trees on your property this season. You are most likely also deciding what variety of tree(s) to plant. With so many tree varieties to choose from, it can be overwhelming and confusing to make this choice; however, with some good information to guide you, this can be a less confusing experience.
COLORADO STATE
Lifestyle
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Garden Pest Control

Garden pests come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny mites to mighty elk. They can fly, burrow, crawl, climb and jump their way into your garden. How do you keep them all out?. First, keep in mind that most insects and other wildlife in your garden are not pests. A healthy garden should be full of bugs and other critters.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Mow problem: gardeners encouraged not to cut lawns in May

The number of people not mowing their lawns is increasing after a successful campaign to keep gardens wild, a leading nature charity says. Gardeners are this year being urged once again by Plantlife to keep their lawnmower in the shed during No Mow May, in order to let wild plants thrive and provide nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Forest gardening

Walk through a woodland and notice the diversity of plants. Trees, shrubs, and other perennials grow together like a solid family unit. You can have that same kind of synergy in an edible garden. Dave Jacke has written books about the ecology and design of home-scale food forests. He says...
AGRICULTURE
Hampton Times

YMCA of Bucks County merges with Hunterdon County

As of April 1, YMCA of Bucks County and Hunterdon County YMCA in New Jersey are united and operating as one under the leadership of president/CEO Zane Moore. Y members and participants from both sides of the river can now benefit from the specialized programming offered at each location and shared resources for facility and program enhancement. Members can use all seven member branches and receive member pricing on programs at all locations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Wissahickon Inn: the Hotel that Launched Chestnut Hill

“Enough is never enough,” Henry H. Houston allegedly once said. After making his first fortune in railroads, oil, and gold mines during the Civil War, the 19th century industrialist transformed himself into a developer. Houston’s ambition? To turn pastoral farmland northwest of Philadelphia into a cash crop. Instead of raising corn or sheep, Houston wanted to raise real estate prices and create an enclave for those who shared his values: wealth of the Episcopalian sort.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Emmaus grad opening second Lehigh Valley location of eco-friendly market Friday

A business aiming to help the environment through eco-friendly housewares and personal care items is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery that opened in Emmaus’ triangle in December 2019, is set to open its second location Friday at 158 Northampton St. in downtown Easton. The business, operated by Jacquelyn Bassett of Lower ...
Hampton Times

Motivational speaker series for Bucks students

Bucks County Community College is hosting the S.P.A.R.K. Speakers Series every Thursday through May 5. The series is designed to equip and inspire students to uncover their best selves as future leaders on campus, in their communities and beyond. These virtual, interactive sessions allow students to engage with high-powered thought-leaders,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Southampton, PA
Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

