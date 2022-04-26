ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Governor Hochul: ‘I’m breaking the model of the governorship’

By Andrew Donovan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5FWI_0fKr5zI200

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In between their bites of barbeque, people eating at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sunday afternoon might have noticed the woman sitting in the corner. It was Governor Kathy Hochul.

Governor Hochul, along with her husband Bill, joined State Senators Rachel May and John Mannion and State Assemblyman Al Stirpe for a conversation about state politics.

It was just part of Hochul’s day of campaigning in Central New York on Sunday. She attended fundraisers, hosted a union rally and stopped at Heid’s in Liverpool.

Bills stadium deal ‘one of the worst’ for taxpayers, economist says

In between stops, Governor Hochul sat down for a brief one-on-one interview with NewsChannel 9.

Seated at a picnic table, Hochul said:

“I’m breaking the model of the governorship that we’ve expected in the past, where it’s more official events to be had, and a lot of events in Albany and places.”

She continued: “I’m not losing my connection with people, particularly in a place like Upstate, Central New York, Western New York, where you feel you’re forgotten by Albany. I’m coming out here in person and saying no, you have someone who understands you. I’ve walked your streets. I’ve helped your businesses. I’ve gone to school here and I’m not forgetting you. And that’s the message I bring just by showing up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps64n_0fKr5zI200
Gov. Hochul sits down for a one-on-one interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan during her campaign stop in Syracuse this past weekend.

Hochul inherited the remainder of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s term, she’s already running for the job again. She’s facing two candidates in June’s Democratic primary and if she wins, more candidates of other parties in November’s general election.

Despite only getting the job last summer when Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, Hohcul is already running for it again.

“I love this part of it,” said Governor Hochul. “It’s actually being out there listening to people and their concerns, what keeps them up at night. I don’t see a separation between getting out there because there’s an election but also it’s part of doing my job.”

Lt. Gov. resigns, arrested on federal bribery charges

When asked, Hochul said she’s not focused on the ghost of former Governor Cuomo as he tries to publicity rebuilds his reputation and toys with his own run to get his job back.  She said: “I’m focused on the role I play.”

She defended the state’s role in fighting the pandemic, now into his third year, under her leadership.

“We very much have our Department of Health emergency orders in place,” she said. “We still have mask requirements in nursing homes, a vulnerable population. We still have mask requirements in public transit, on our buses for example. We still have them in corrections centers, where people are in congested areas. But also, we are still making sure people have test kits.”

Unmasked for much of her visit, Hochul was well aware she was in a coronavirus hot-spot, as defined by the CDC.

She said: “We’re monitoring the numbers. We’re watching them closely and prepared to take whatever action is necessary to protect the health of the people, but also want to protect the health of the economy and not shut things down arbitrarily.”

Hochul is being challenged by Congressman Thomas Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams in the Democratic primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Governor pushes for change to the ballot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said she’s in favor of the legislature changing the election law in order to take the former lieutenant governor’s name off the ballot. “It’s an extraordinary request when you think about it, but it’s also fixing a law that is very flawed,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Sometimes circumstances […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

How redistricting ruling will impact election

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After a Court of Appeals decision, it’s back to the drawing board when it comes to the Congressional and state Senate redistricting maps. “The significance of yesterdays decision was the fact that basically the voters won,” stated Laura Ladd Bierman, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of NYS. “The decision validated […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Fight to rename Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge moves forward

NEW YORK -- There's an update in the fight to rename the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.A bill was introduced more than a year ago in Albany to restore the bridge's original name -- the Tappan Zee.On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers prevented the bill from being held in the Transportation Committee. This will allow it to move to the floor of the Assembly for a vote. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the bridge renamed after his father back in 2018. Lawmakers said the move was done without the public's input. Calls to restore the name grew even louder once Andrew...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Liverpool, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. court rejects ‘gerrymandered’ election districts put forth by Dems; June primary will ‘likely’ be delayed

STATEN ISLAND , N.Y. -- Citing gerrymandering, the Court of Appeals -- New York’s highest court -- rejected the congressional and State Senate redistricting maps drawn by the Democrat-controlled State Legislature earlier this year. The Court of Appeals on Wednesday said lawmakers lacked the authority to pass the congressional...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State Senate passes Adult Survivors Act

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tuesday, the New York State Senate passed the Adult Survivors Act. The legislation gives a one-year look-back window for any survivor who was sexually abused as an adult and gives them the right to sue their abuser or negligent institution in civil court. That goes...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#State#Newschannel 9
News 12

Tolls on Hudson Valley bridges set to rise on May 1

Tolls on bridges in the Hudson Valley are going up starting May 1. This includes the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges. These new rates are part of the New York State Bridge Authority's four-year, phased-in toll revision which started in 2020. The Authority says signing...
HUDSON, NY
Syracuse.com

Mystery surrounds departure of Kenton Buckner as Syracuse police chief (Good Morning CNY for April 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 31. Cloudy; rain or snow shower possible. Five-day forecast. CRAFTING DRINKS: “A BEER FOR EVERY PALATE”: A quick glance at a map of the Finger Lakes shows Hector, a town on the east side of Seneca Lake, at what could be called the geographic center of the region. It seems appropriate that this town in the very heart of the Finger Lakes is the birthplace of Lucky Hare Brewing. At Lucky Hare, they like to say they make “a beer for every palate.” That’s typically about 80 different beers a year. (Video) (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Record-Breaking Snow Reported in New York State

Shocking April snow brought nearly two feet of snow to some parts of New York State. Other towns reported record-breaking snow. The National Weather Service out of Binghampton reported record-breaking snow in the Town of Maine, New York. 11.4 inches of snow fell in one day in April. This shattered an old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NY1

New York lawmaker seeks moratorium on home energy bill increases

Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is calling for a moratroium on home energy bill increases in New York state amid spiking gas and electric rates this past winter. The measure announced Wednesday would put a pause in increases for gas and electric prices for consumers for the next four years for utilities that have received a rate plan approve by the New York State Public Service Commission in 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy