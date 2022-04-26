ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Deadline to register to vote in Oregon’s primary election is Tuesday

kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the weather forecast for the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A man is in custody after...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Channel 6000

Main takeaways from KOIN, Pamplin Oregon GOP governor’s debate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four leading Republican candidates for governor took each other on in a televised debate on Thursday night, hosted by KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group. Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan all took part in the debate....
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where People Bought the Most Guns This Year

Several theories explain the fast pace of gun sales over the past 24 months. Among them is the violence in American cities during protests, which occurred over a year ago. Another is that the pandemic has, perhaps irrationally, increased concerns about protecting one’s property. 2021 gun sales numbers show that some of these trends may […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lebanon-Express

Oregon court throws out Linn County's $1 billion jury verdict

The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday struck down a $1 billion Linn County jury verdict that was intended to compensate 14 county governments for insufficient logging on state forestlands. A law that requires Oregon to manage the forestland for the “greatest permanent value” does not create an “immutable promise”...
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
KGW

How Oregon got its name | What's in a name?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Before Oregon was the 33rd state admitted to the United States in 1859, it was known as the Oregon Territory, and before that, the Oregon Country. Great Britain and the U.S. went back and forth during a three-decade long dispute over where the boundary line for the U.S. should be with the Oregon Country at the center of it. That moment in history is called the Oregon Question.
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Study: Washington state ranks 7th in country for healthcare, United States 24th worldwide

WASHINGTON STATE — New research from Social Security Office Near Me found Washington state ranks seventh in the country for healthcare. Social Security Office Near Me — which, according to its website, provides "clear and practical information to our readers to answer every question they have about Social Security, Medicare, aging, and retirement" — ranked all 50 states using healthcare spending, number of hospitals per million residents, LPI score and physicians per 10,000 residents as criteria.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Central Oregon#Health Care#Oregon Health Authority#Banksyland
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Arkansas, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
33andfree

Free Camping in Central Oregon

Central Oregon is booming and as you learn more and more about it, it usually ends up on a place to visit. We are the getaway from life place. Or live somewhere that has a work life balance motto. The ability to be outdoors right out your front door and if you love beer, it's everywhere. There are limited places to stay and it is expensive. Camping is a great option as long as you practice Leave No Trace. Value the ability to stay in a beautiful area for free, while supporting the local economy.
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Landfill project faces skeptical Oregon City commissioners

Potential urban renewal dollars in play as developers seek out $40M in public fundsDevelopers who want to build over 1 million square feet of buildings on a former Oregon City landfill faced skeptical city commissioners during their first face-to-face public meeting this month. City Commissioner Rocky Smith, whose experience as an elected official includes the failed Rivers shopping-mall proposal on Rossman Landfill, said there's more work ahead for the developers before they'll have a chance of receiving the commission's support. Now called North End, the 62-acre, $350 million development is now proposed as a mixed-use project at the intersection of...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Minnesota Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 219,423,356 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
MINNESOTA STATE
The Oregonian

Anti-mask activist Marc Thielman wins straw poll for governor among self-selected conservative Oregon Republican Party insiders

Former small-town Superintendent Marc Thielman, who crusaded against mask-wearing rules during the pandemic, won the Republican gubernatorial straw poll taken of a couple hundred conservative Republican party faithful in Welches on Saturday night, beating several of the race’s more well-funded front-runners. Thielman, who served as superintendent of the Alsea...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Report: A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

About a third of states saw their populations decline in 2021 – continuing a trend from the previous decade that was accelerated last year by the wide-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report from The Pew Charitable Trusts found. [. Census: International Migration to the U.S. Plummeted in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy