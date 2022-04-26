ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

Jury finds Genoa Twp. clerk not guilty of misdemeanor

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI60c_0fKr4zFp00

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman with more than 35 years under her belt as the Genoa Township clerk was found not guilty of failing to perform her duty on Monday.

“This was a win for me and all clerks in Michigan who no longer need to be afraid of being prosecuted because an election poll worker made an innocent mistake,” said Polly Skolarus.

Skolarus was charged in March 2021 by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office with a misdemeanor of Election Law – Failure to Perform Duty.

A Michigan State Police (MSP) report that WHMI got from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that Skolarus kept extra absentee ballots used in the November election in canvas bags that weren’t approved by the State Bureau of Elections.

According to MSP, it was immediately recognized as not legal when Skolarus brought them to the November 9 meeting with the Livingston County Board of Canvassers.

Skolarus entered a not guilty plea in the 53rd District Court.

Witnesses said Skolarus initially admitted her fault, but at a Genoa Township Board meeting, she said she was innocent of the charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Genoa Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Genoa Township, MI
Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
County
Livingston County, MI
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Clerks#Guilty Plea#Msp#Whmi#Foia#District Court#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Oakland Press

Life sentence tossed for killer of GM exec and wife

It was a double kidnapping and homicide case that devastated a family, rocked Oakland County and beyond, and made headlines across the nation. In October 1989, the bodies of General Motors marketing executive Glenn Tarr, 53, and his wife, Wanda Tarr, 58, were found in a Pontiac park by a woman out walking her dog. Both had been shot to death.
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

Unidentified body found in Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man’s body has been recovered from the Grand River on Saturday afternoon. According to Lansing Police Sergeant Michael VanBeek, a call was made to police around 1:40 p.m., saying that they saw a body near the dam at Brenke Fish Ladder. The Capital Area Dive Team was able to recover […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Bone Found On Lake Michigan Beach IDed With Genetic Genealogy

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later, police said Friday. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald Wayne Jager of Fruitland Township. The DNA Doe Project is an all-volunteer, California-based group whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families. Jager was reported missing the day after he launched his boat in August 2000 in Whitehall. The boat washed ashore...
LAKE MICHIGAN BEACH, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of setting woman on fire now serving as own attorney

Two and a half years after a Farmington Hills man was charged with setting a woman on fire, a judge has granted his request to represent himself in court. William Gary Helmer, 65, faces one count each of assault with intent to murder and aggravated domestic violence for the alleged Nov. 9, 2019 incident outside a restaurant in Redford Township.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy