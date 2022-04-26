FL Man Accused of Luring 5 Year Old From Birthday Party, Assaulting Her

PALMETTO, FL -- A man is accused of luring a five year old away from a birthday party and sexually assaulting her, and detectives say there could be other victims.

Deputies in Manatee County say 44-year-old Christopher Thompson went to a neighborhood birthday party on Water Mill Street in Palmetto Saturday, took the victim across the street to his house, forced her to watch child pornography, and committed sexual battery.

Deputies raided the house and took electronic devices. They say neighbors came over to express concern. Detectives now believe that Thompson may have committed similar acts against other children. They arrested him at work and charged him with Capital Sexual Battery and production and possession of child porn. Other charges are expected.

The sheriff is urging anyone with information on Thompson to call detectives at 941-747-3011.

Photo: Canva/MCSO