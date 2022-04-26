ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town Square crash

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is facing charges following a deadly three-car crash in downtown Lebanon.

It happened on the town square just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Lebanon police say a gray SUV initially hit another vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and North Greenwood Street. The SUV did not stop and continued toward the Lebanon Town Square two blocks away.

Witnesses told police the driver did not appear to brake as they entered the roundabout, hitting a tan four-door sedan. The SUV then came to rest near the monument at the center of the square, while the sedan came to rest nearby in the roundabout.

Sandra Lee Strickland (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Once on the scene, first responders tended to the driver and passenger of the sedan — a 37-year-old woman from Lebanon and a 3-year-old child. Both were then taken to a trauma center.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the child has been treated and released.

The driver of the first vehicle hit near North Greenwood Street was treated by first responders at the scene and is okay.

The driver of the SUV — later identified as 70-year-old Sandra Lee Strickland of Lebanon — was found to be driving impaired. Police say she failed field sobriety tests.

Strickland is facing charges for DUI and vehicular homicide by intoxication. Other charges against Strickland are pending.

She is being held on a $251,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

