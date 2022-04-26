ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Frost says tweaks, not 'drastic changes,' are what's needed at Nebraska

By Zach Barnett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Nebraska season will be a fascinating one, however it unfolds. AD Trev Alberts announced last November he would retain Scott Frost for another season, despite his 3-7 record at the time. "There's not a lot of empirical data out there to suggest this will work, let's be honest," he...

