Flagstaff, AZ

New portable water site helps firefighting efforts in Arizona

By KNXV Staff
Fox47News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Fire officials say they are placing a portable water site near the Tunnel Fire to help give aerial crews a closer location to access water. The 4,000-gallon portable water site is called a heliwell. This new location will help reduce the turnaround time for helicopters...



