Wildfire and monsoon-season safety with AlertSense

AlertSense, Inc. is offering a free app which sends out life-saving emergency alerts specific to users' preferences.

This app My Alerts receives information from the National Weather Service to ensure reliability.

It allows users to choose from multiple types of alerts, including:



Public safety

Severe weather

Community notifications

The application automatically interprets the geographic area affected and alerts people once it registers their location in the region.

Crime, active shooter, imminent danger, hazardous materials, wildfire, floods and evacuations make up the public safety notifications.

Community alerts are non life-threatening emergencies like road closures and power outages.

Users also have the option to receive only the most severe weather warnings or all watches and advisories.

Anyone interested may download My Alerts on Apple's App Store and Google Play .

