The San Francisco 49ers and star receiver Deebo Samuel are seemingly at a standstill after Samuel shocked everyone and requested a trade from the organization last week. It appears that the 49ers are reluctant to trade Samuel, which makes sense considering how important he was to the team’s offense last season. In 2021, the wideout made his first Pro Bowl appearance after a breakout season in which he racked in 77 catches for 1405 receiving yards, while providing some intriguing ability as a running back as well with 365 rushing yards.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO