Pinal County, AZ

Human smugglers try using 'Thin Blue Line' flag

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has caught alleged smugglers using the political 'Thin Blue Line' flag in hopes of getting law enforcement on their side.

Though deputies said they appreciate the sentiment, it doesn't excuse the situation.

"While we appreciate the support, the 'Thin Blue Line' sticker didn't deter our deputy from stopping this human smuggling attempt," the office shared online .

The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. April 22 on Interstate 10, milepost 195.

The suspects were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

After stopping the car, deputies noticed a strangely covered lump on the floor.

It immediately stood out as a person hiding.

