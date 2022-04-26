MS Aquarium sued by former employee claiming wrongful termination

Amber Heard has yet to pay promised divorce settlement fee to ACLU, COO says. Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard continued in Virginia on Thursday, April 28, with a renewed focus on whether Amber's kept up her end of the bargain in their divorce settlement. Specifically, she promised to donate half of her $7 million lump sum payout to the ACLU and the rest to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. According to testimony from the ACLU's COO, Terence Dougherty, however, Amber has so far only donated $1.3. "We learned she was having financial difficulties [in 2019]," he said in a deposition in December 2021, according to People. The ACLU's general counsel further testified that the foundation believes that Elon Musk, Amber's ex-boyfriend, was behind $500,000 of what she's given so far, Deadline reported. Johnny sued his ex for defamation over an op-ed she penned about surviving domestic abuse. According to Terence's deposition, Amber had help from ACLU lawyers in writing the post. Johnny has claimed he's the implied abuser she in Amber's op-ed and has denied he ever assaulted her. Her lawyer said otherwise in opening remarks for the trial. Following their tumultuous marriage, Johnny and Amber's divorce was finalized in 2016.

